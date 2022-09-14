South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
South Jersey Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.
South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
Featured Articles
