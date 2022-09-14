South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

South Jersey Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.