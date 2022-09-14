Space Cow Boy Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be bought for approximately $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

