SpaceChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,612.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $5,612.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- PWR Coin (PWR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- LightSpeedCoin (LSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.