SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 3.3% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $50,230.22 and approximately $106,377.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030468 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel (CRYPTO:SFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official website is srk.finance. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkDeFi is a governance token-based DeFi platform that combines a decentralized exchange (SparkSwap), liquidity and pool-based staking (SparkStake), P2P lending and borrowing (SparkLend), and DeFi assets protocols management (SparkDash).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

