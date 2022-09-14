SparkPoint Hits 1-Day Volume of $292,441.00 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $292,441.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.22 or 0.99997711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.20 or 0.99972944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00065689 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,853,724,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is www.sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Facebook | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

