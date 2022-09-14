SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) is Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,468.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 875,812 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 757,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 285,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 738,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

