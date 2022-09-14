SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after buying an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

