SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Position Increased by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for 3.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.90% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $12,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.68.

