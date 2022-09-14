SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,196,368 shares.The stock last traded at $462.09 and had previously closed at $456.67.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 196,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

