Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 825% compared to the average daily volume of 1,055 call options.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
