Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 825% compared to the average daily volume of 1,055 call options.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $220.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.