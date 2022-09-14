Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.0757 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $61.63 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00026950 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 919,335,095 coins and its circulating supply is 813,607,287 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Buying and Selling Splintershards

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.