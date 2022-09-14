Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.0703

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $57.23 million and $2.52 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 919,335,095 coins and its circulating supply is 813,607,287 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

