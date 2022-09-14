Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 48,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 653,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,850 shares of company stock worth $1,967,797. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

