SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $163.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $120.53 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.