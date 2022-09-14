STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 138.01 and a beta of 1.04. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.