Stably USD Price Down 0% This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC on major exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $462,684.09 and approximately $5,426.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.98 or 1.00046791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065302 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.