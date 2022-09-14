Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 2.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $28,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 766,415 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 348,397 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,312,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 485,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 492,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.57%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

