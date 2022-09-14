Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 4,909 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 3.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $37,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 257,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

