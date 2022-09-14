Stack Financial Management Inc Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stack Financial Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $281.52 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.