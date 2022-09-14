Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,120 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $35,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

