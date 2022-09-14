Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 643 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 4.3% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $53,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after buying an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after buying an additional 2,228,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after buying an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

CVX stock opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

