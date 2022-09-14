Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 869 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.23% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

