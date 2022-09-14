Stake DAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,735.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $381,218.32 and $137,735.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00094400 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00068859 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022309 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031254 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007830 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.
Stake DAO Coin Profile
SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.
Stake DAO Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stake DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.