Stake DAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,735.00 (SDT)

Stake DAO (SDT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Stake DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002705 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $381,218.32 and $137,735.00 worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stake DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00094400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00068859 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007830 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

Stake DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stake DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stake DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.