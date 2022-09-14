Starbase Hits Market Capitalization of $221,470.43 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $221,470.43 and approximately $31,292.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,893.48 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.62 or 0.99866824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00066081 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.