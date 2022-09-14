Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.