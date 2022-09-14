Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

