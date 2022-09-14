Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

