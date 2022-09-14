STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $4,436.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 247.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.17 or 0.01715251 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00834497 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021066 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.