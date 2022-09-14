StarterCoin (STAC) Hits Market Cap of $11,319.97

StarterCoin (STAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $11,319.97 and $54.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

