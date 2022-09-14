STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Achieves $122.95 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $122.95 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,217.17 or 0.99996770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,218.87 or 1.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056364 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00065103 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.