Stater One Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,101.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Stater has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stater coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Stater has a market cap of $70,000.69 and approximately $23,101.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00065307 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Stater Profile

Stater is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Buying and Selling Stater

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

