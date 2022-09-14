Stephen Westwell Purchases 344 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) Director Stephen Westwell purchased 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.15 per share, with a total value of C$17,940.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,923 shares in the company, valued at C$256,754.14.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of C$39.24 and a one year high of C$53.09.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.73%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading

