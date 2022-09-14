Steve Kosier Sells 2,808 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $32,628.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.05 million. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
