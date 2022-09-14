Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,523 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 6,325 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 141,019 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

