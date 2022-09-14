Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,995 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical volume of 2,895 call options.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

BTBT opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 147.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bit Digital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 529,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 98,768 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 142,127 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 196,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,709,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 1,407,376 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bit Digital from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

