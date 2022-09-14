Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vinco Ventures Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 83,533 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 59,773 call options.

Insider Transactions at Vinco Ventures

In other news, Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,848.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Stock Down 4.4 %

About Vinco Ventures

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Vinco Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

