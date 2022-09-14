StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marine Products Price Performance

NYSE:MPX opened at $9.58 on Monday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $328.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marine Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

