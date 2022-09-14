StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Oxbridge Re Price Performance
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.13% of Oxbridge Re as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
