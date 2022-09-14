StockNews.com Downgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $108.32 on Monday. AGCO has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.81.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

