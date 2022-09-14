StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

