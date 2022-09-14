StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
New Residential Investment Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
Featured Stories
