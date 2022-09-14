StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

