StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

