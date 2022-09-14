StockNews.com Upgrades Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Buy

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

SYK stock opened at $225.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

