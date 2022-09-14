Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,156 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in American Express by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 243,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 168,393 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

