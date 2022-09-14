Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 722,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 654.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

