Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 86,674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

