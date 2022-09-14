Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $395.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

