Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $11.40 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.