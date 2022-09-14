Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,794 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

