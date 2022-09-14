Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.93. The firm has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

